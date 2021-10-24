NIA statement: Suspension of Registration

Business News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: Naitional Identification Authority

PUBLIC NOTICE - 22 October, 2021



The NIA wishes to inform the general public that services at all thirty-four (34) registration centres located at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and the NIA Head Office will be suspended from Monday 25th October to Tuesday 2nd November 2021. Registration services will however be available at the NIA Head Office tomorrow Saturday, 23rd October 2021 only, from 9:00 am to 3:00pm.



The suspension of services at the GRA and RGD offices has become necessary as NIA prepares to deploy staff to its permanent offices nationwide. In all, sixteen (16) Regional Offices, two hundred and seventy-five (275) NIA operational District Offices and the Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office will be open across the country, effective Wednesday, 3rd November 2021. This arrangement is designed to enable NIA bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace.



NIA deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of its services for the stated period.



Issued by

Client Service Unit