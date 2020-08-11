Press Releases of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: NHIS

NHIS mobile renewal enrolment up by 19 percent in July

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mobile Renewal enrolments have continued to improve on a monthly basis, predominantly since the outbreak of the CoronaVirus pandemic.



In the latest summary report, all 16 regions recorded increases in Mobile Renewal enrolment ranging from 8 to 64 percent between June and July 2020.



As at the end of July, the total number of Mobile Renewals was 573,359 representing 19 percent, judged against 482,314 in the month of June 2020.



Within the period under consideration, the ratio of Mobile Renewals to total renewals averaged around 75%, covering August 2019 to July 2020.



Whereas the ratio of Mobile Renewals to total renewals was 80 percent in the month of July 2020, the total number of renewals for the month of July 2020 was 716,001 representing an increase of 14% as compared to 630,098 renewals in the month of June 2020.



The cumulative number of Mobile Renewals was 9,154,747, from January 2019 to July, 2020. This upward trend demonstrates NHIS members understanding of the impact of the Mobile Renewal Service.



As usual, children under 18 category dominated the number of Mobile Renewals followed by the Informal Category, comprising people who are not Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributors.



NHIS members are urged to renew their membership by dialing *929# on any mobile phone as far as it is registered to a mobile money service on any network.



Genesis

Touted as a fully homegrown game-changer innovation, Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, officially inaugurated the platform, December, 19, 2018 at the seat of government, Jubilee House, Accra.



It marked the turning point of the total digitalization of the system of enrolment of new NHIS clients, renewal of membership, submission, processing and payment of claims to support efforts of the government towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) of the country.



The multiple awards winning platform which has without doubt saved the Scheme’s compatriots time and resources, by its very nature, has substantially cut down the operational cost of the NHIA.



Over 5 million people have so far taken advantage of it and renewed their membership without having to physically visit NHIS district offices.



The Mobile Renewal Service platform offers ease and convenience to members and also gives members the opportunity to provide feedback on their attendance to the NHIA credentialed service providers.



The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) remains Ghana’s lead vehicle to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

