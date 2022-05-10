NHIS collapsing under Ofori-Atta, Akufo-Addo – Akandoh

Business News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party of collapsing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



He attributed the 'collapse' of the NHIS scheme to the manhandling of the public finances.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh asked government to give allocated funds to the National Health Insurance Scheme for them to function properly.



He said, “The National Health Insurance Scheme is collapsing not because of inadequate funds or inadequate legislation but purely as the result of poor public financial management of the fund."



“In concluding we will like to remind our bible quoting Finance Minister to read what Jesus said in Mark 12:17, ‘…Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s…’ and do accordingly. Give funds collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Scheme to the National Health Insurance Scheme period,” Mintah Akandoh added.



It would be recalled that the government of Ghana established the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2003.



The scheme was to provide equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to Ghanaians.



