NHIA to boost farmers enrollment to enhance food security

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional branch of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is intensifying efforts to register and enroll more farmers onto the health insurance scheme.



The initiative aims to provide farmers with access to affordable healthcare services, enhancing their overall well-being and productivity in the agriculture sector.



With approximately 40 percent of the Ghanaian population relying on the agriculture sector for their livelihoods, a significant portion of these individuals are smallholder farmers contributing significantly to food security and the country’s economic development.



On the occasion of National Farmers Day on December 1, 2022, the Acting Eastern Regional Manager of NHIS, Harry Thompson Baffour, emphasized the scheme’s commitment to supporting farmers and vulnerable groups.



Speaking to the media in Koforidua after a float as part of activities to mark 20th anniversary of the Scheme, he stressed an ongoing efforts, including leveraging technological interventions, to enroll more subscribers particularly farmers and provide them with free healthcare to sustain their contributions to feeding the country.



He said currently the region has 1.7 active subscribers.



Mr. Baffour took the opportunity to dispel misconceptions about the scheme stating that it works efficiently.





He however accused some service providers for inaccurately billing insured clients.



He assured the public that actions have been taken to refund such overcharged amounts in some instances, encouraging individuals to report any suspicions of being shortchanged.



Oswald Essuah Mensah, Director of Corporate Affairs at NHIA, mentioned the introduction of digital interventions such as the myNHIS app and short codes to enable the public subscribe to the scheme at the comfort of their homes.



These innovations aim to increase subscription from the current 17.2million active subscribers to approximately 24 million, aligning with the goal of achieving universal health coverage in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.