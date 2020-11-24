Press Releases of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

NHIA intensifies mass membership campaigns

Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden (Middle) interacting with people at a registration centre

Top executives of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) continue to support the district and regional management teams' determination to increase membership of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



They have intensified mass membership campaigns across the country as the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Resources recently joined the Western Regional team for the ongoing mass registrations.



Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden’s visit was in furtherance to the NHIS weeklong celebration under the theme, NHIS-Leaving no one behind.



The communities she visited include Apowa in the Agona Nkwanta district, Ketan and Beposo in Sekondi Metropolis and Shama district, and finally Kwesiminstim in Effia Kwesimintsim Metropolis.



Nonmembers of the Scheme including some traditional rulers took advantage of the special registration exercise and enrolled onto the Scheme.



She urged the Scheme’s staff to put off their best by visiting the hard-to-reach communities where their services are needed.



According to her, the Authority can boast of 4,300 credential facilities throughout the country, both public and private operating under the Ghana Health Service (GHS) through the CHP Compounds, Maternity Homes, Secondary, Primary, and Tertiary facilities.



She mentioned the linkage of the NHIS and Ghana cards, Mobile Renewal Service, and Online credentialing of service providers as some of the innovations introduced to fast track the Scheme’s operations in line with the national digitization drive.



She urged members of the Scheme to always use the Mobile Renewal platform short code *929# for membership renewals at their own convenience.

She later joined congregants at the Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi for a thanksgiving service to climax the NHIS Week Celebration.









