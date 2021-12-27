NFA demands tax waiver for film industry

Business News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Incentives will stimulate growth of Ghanaian Film Industry, NFA



Direct foreign investment will be boosted through the tax waiver



There are no tax incentives for foreign films or commercials in Ghana





The National Film Authority has said processes are in force to finalise documents that will push for some tax waivers for players in the film industry in Ghana.



According to CEO of the National Film Authority, Juliet Asante, the tax incentive system if approved by Parliament will help stimulate growth and attract more foreign direct investment into the country.



She added, that “but, what is good for what we are doing, is that if you look at the UNESCO report for instance almost all of the recommendations that the report makes are included in our documents”.



Speaking with Nana Yaa Mensah on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Juliet Asante, said the document will be presented to Parliament next year for approval.



“We hope that by early next year, we will be able to present our incentive document to the ministry and then the Ministry will have a look at it and then approve it, then it goes through all the steps and go to Parliament …”



There are no tax incentives for foreign feature films or commercials shooting in Ghana. However, some waivers can encourage stakeholders, both local and foreign to invest in Ghana’s film industry. It is in this light that the Film authority said government is liaising with the Ghana Revenue Authority to identify waivers that will apply to the industry.



“And we have identified a lot of tax regimes that are already there but do not inure to the benefit of the film sector. So, there are some kind of waivers that are already inured to other sectors but do not cover the film industry but then if you, align those, it will come to the benefit of the film industry right away.”





“The film incentive is one of our focal points, we are almost done with the document, and when you say what is the government doing again, right now I am a government representative. My team is the government and we have been working on that with the Ghana Revenue Authority,” she said.