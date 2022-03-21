NEDCo suspends strike following intervention by PURC

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Workers of the Northern Electricity Distribution (NEDCo) have suspended their intended strike in Tamale for two weeks.



The decision to put on hold the industrial action follows an intervention by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, the Northern Regional Minister and other bodies.



In a statement issued on March 17, 2022, the staff of NEDCO expressed with willingness to return to the table and find a solution to their grievances.



“The Management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) wishes to inform the General Public that following relentless engagements with its staff and other stakeholders like Assemblymen and other Opinion Leaders and, through the key interventions of officials such as the Hon Northern Regional Minister and the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the staff of NEDCo have resolved to suspend the withdrawal of their field services in Tamale and its environs with immediate effect for two weeks”.



The NEDCo however announced that it will withdraw its strike completely if their concerns which bothers on the security and safety of their staff are addressed.



“The arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the machete attacks on the NEDCo team that was on official duty at Korblimahagu on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.



“The provision of military cover for their field operations especially those that hinge on revenue collection and protection, namely, disconnections, monitoring for power theft, and the installation of Smart pre-payment meters.



“The deepening of ongoing community engagements aimed at community ownership of the security of NEDCo field staff while they are on the field embarking on their legitimate duties,” he said.



It will be recalled that NEDCo staff in Tamale withdrew some services in September 2022 following attacks on their offices by some irate youth in Tamale.



The industrial action was to press home their demand for better protection and working conditions.