NDC fears E-Levy because it will turn economy around ASAP - A/R Minister

Simon Osei Bonsu, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has stated another major feat the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will help the ruling New Patriotic Party to achieve.



According to him, the levy will inure politically and electorally to the benefit of the NPP in the 2024 election.



He related that situation to the stiff opposition of the opposition National Democratic Congress to the levy advancing that their fear was that it will lead to their loss come 2024.



Speaking exclusively on Saturday, February 19 edition of Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, which was also televised live on Onua TV, he said the NPP's 'Breaking The 8' agenda was tied to the E-Levy.



He told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that, “the NDC knows that when the E-Levy is finally passed, we will be able to turn the economy around within the shortest possible time, a situation that will put the opposition in a very disadvantaged position which will make them lose the 2024 elections.”



The Minister also enumerated a number of health facilities in the region that were receiving attention: “the Afari Military Hospital will be commissioned together with the Sawuah Regional Hospital before end of this year, Fomena and Kumawu are steadily on course.”



On the matter of the E-Levy debate, he appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the government with goodwill to ensure basic developments are reached.