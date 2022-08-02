NCA has not blocked sale of Vodafone Ghana's operations to Telecel Group

Business News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: National Communications Authority

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken note of some

media reports purporting a block of the sale of Vodafone Ghana to the Telecel Group by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).



The Authority wishes to state and clarify that the statement is false and should be disregarded as such.



In January 2022, the NCA received an application for the transfer of 70% majority shares in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Vodafone Ghana) from Vodafone International Holdings B.V. to the Telecel Group.



In accordance with due process, the Authority evaluated the application on various criteria and engaged both Vodafone and Telecel Group. After a critical regulatory review and evaluation, the NCA concluded that the request did not meet the regulatory threshold for approval to be granted.



Please note that the NCA only endeavored to ensure compliance with the regulatory framework and international best practices.