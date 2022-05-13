NAPO advocates for collaboration with GNPC, PC on self-operate project for FPSO Nkrumah

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on Tullow Ghana Limited to collaborate with Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the Petroleum Commission on the proposed self-operate project for the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah (KNK).



The call comes after Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Wissam Al Monthiry paid a working visit to provide some updates to the Minister on the proposed project.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Energy Minister indicated that Tullow's proposal will go a long way in the development of Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector.



“I strongly believe that a deeper understanding of their proposal and the further evaluation of various options are critical to the development of our upstream petroleum industry and thus urged them to continue to work collaboratively with the PC and the GNPC,” the minister wrote.



“As sector minister, I reiterated my continuous commitment to sound relationship between the energy sector and investors, anchored on a robust legal and regulatory framework towards the judicious exploitation of our hydrocarbon resource,” he added.



Tullow Ghana Limited in its 2021 full year results announced plans that it would in the middle of this year take over the operations of FPSO Kwame Nkrumah from MODEC, a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms.



