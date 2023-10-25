NAM1 attached list of 108 persons to GH¢2.5m given to police but he can’t be trusted - Customer

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Western Regional Chairman of customers of embattled gold dealership Menzgold, Samuel Agyarko, has expressed skepticism over the current move of the Chief Executive of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1.



According to him, NAM1 added a list of 108 customers who are eligible for disbursement.



Samuel Agyarko said NAM1 cannot be trusted.



“When NAM1 deposited the money, he attached a list made up of names of some 108 people supposed to be customers and seeking to be paid,” he was quoted by 3news.com.



“Past events have proven that NAM1 cannot be trusted and so we doubt the authenticity of the names of the people on that list. It is possible that he just made those names up so that when the monies are paid, the money will eventually go back to him” and therefore he “does not trust the list.



“Even in the statement he released announcing the deposit of the money, he said 5 million which is not the case. He rather deposited 2.5 million,” he said.



SSD/ DAG



