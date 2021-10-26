NALEP to receive adequate budgetary allocation in 2022 budget – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

• Illegal mining practices have been destroying water bodies



• NALEP has been introduced to provide jobs for illegal miners



• Ghana is the leading producing of gold in Africa



The National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme is expected to receive an adequate budgetary allocation in the upcoming 2022 budget statement.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the move is geared towards ensuring sustainable funding for the programme targeted at people affected by the crackdown on illegal mining (galamsey).



“At my request, the Ministry of Finance has committed to making adequate budgetary allocation in the upcoming 2022 Budget of Government to fund this very important policy”.



The president said this when he launched the programme on Monday, October 25, 2021.



Meanwhile, the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme seek to provide some 220,000 illegal miners with gainful employment.



Beneficiaries will be allocated space and technical assistance by geologists, mining engineers and other experts to carry out responsible mining activities to protect lives and the environment.