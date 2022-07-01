NAGRAT to commence nationwide strike over COLA starting July 1

Business News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has served notice it will begin strike on Friday July1, 2022, over their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Speaking to Starr News, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman for NAGRAT, Henry Tettey Tetteh expressed worry over government’s neglect of their concerns.



“So we think that the government is really not concern about what we will do.”



“We started this request way back in November of 2021, and since the beginning of the year and recently we have impressed on the government to at least help us meet the rising conditions for goods and service. But it hasn’t been considered so we (Accra) are the last of ten to have our press conference and after that we are poised for action,” Mr. Tettey-Tetteh stated.



He continued: “We know there are challenges across the world but we must also survive in order to be able to do our work. Last year 2021 the government came to the Labour Unions with the request that conditions are not good for them, so we have to consider the government in terms of salary negotiations.



“For the first time in our history as Labour Unions we accepted four percent, this year seven percent. But unfortunately, while we were getting four percent others were getting 70%. How can that be fair in a society?”