NADMO deputy Director-General calls on Energy Media Group

Business News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: Energy Media Ghana

Seji Saji, Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical and Reforms at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has paid a courtesy call on the Energy Media Group (EMG), at its SSNIT Emporium bureau in Accra.



The purpose of the call was to congratulate the company on how far it has come in its operations while maintaining integrity and excellence. EMG, a media company completely dedicated to the energy sector, is the organiser of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards and the publisher of the Energy Ghana Magazine.

He noted that EMG's activities and programmes have had significant impact on the energy industry since its inception nearly a decade ago.



He further appreciated the company’s for maintaining its consistency throughout the years, which efforts have shown in the milestones achieved.



Mr Saji challenged the organisation to continue to expand its reach into the sub-region. As one of the key personalities who have shared in EMG’s vision from the onset, he wished the company well in all its endeavours and encouraged it to ensure more stakeholder engagement.



Ing. Henry Teinor, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Media Group, thanked NADMO’s Deputy Director-General for the call, and his continuous support. He noted that EMG has continuously worked to stand out in all aspects of its business. He recalled that Mr Saji is one individual whose counsel has helped to mould the organization up to this point.



The Chief Executive further attributed the company's consistent expansion to the Almighty God's grace, the organization's commitment to quality and a mindset focused on satisfying the demands of players in the industry.



He also stated that the EMG will broaden the scope of its influence in the industry over the next few years with more enlightening and incisive material, programmes, and events that speak to both present and future requirements and reflect the shifting landscape of the industry.



Meanwhile, the company has opened nominations for its flagship industry-accepted initiative, the Ghana Energy Awards, until the 18th of October, 2022. He, therefore, encouraged players in the energy industry to participate by sending in their nominations.