NABCO was not part of NPP’s manifesto; a wasteful venture – NPP communicator

Business News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Andrew Appiah Dankwa, has said the implementation of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) was a wasteful expenditure.



According to the party communicator, over GHS2 million was expended on the implementation of the programme which was a stop-gap measure for students who have graduated from tertiary institutions.



He said the amount of money expended on the exercise could have been used for something else.



He noted the exercise did not bring anything beneficial to the system.



He further noted that the policy was not part of the party’s manifesto for the 2016 general elections.



“I don’t know where the programme came from when the NPP assumed office in 2017,” he said.



“NABCO was not part of the social contract the NPP signed with the people of Ghana during the 2016 general elections,” he added.



The NPP communicator who is also a lawyer made this comment about the government’s flagship programme while speaking as a panelist on the discussion segment on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, April 17, 2023.



He stressed: “I don't know where the NPP promised NABCO in the 2016 elections.”



The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.



The focus of the programme is solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, and governance and driving revenue mobilisation and collection.



The objective was to provide temporary employment to unemployed graduates and to improve skills and employability for the transition from programme to permanent jobs.