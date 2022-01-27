NABCO trainees will be paid their allowances - John Kumah

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NABCO was a temporary job creation measure, Government



100,000 trainees served under NABCO



NABCO ends after three-year period



Government has stated that all trainees from the National Builders’ Corp (NABCO) will be paid their existing allowances.



The development comes after government in November last year announced exit preparations for the three-year job creation and training venture.



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, speaking on GTV Breakfast Show said, “NABCO allowances will be paid, I think the allowance is at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department. Releases have been done to the Controller so they will be paid.”



When asked by the host of the show for a specific timeline for when the payments of allowance will be made, John Kumah said, “I cannot specifically give a date now but I can assure them [NABCO trainees] they will be paid very soon.”



In November 2021, all beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) were asked to remain at post until an arrangement is made for their contract to be made permanent.



Per the contracts signed by the 100,000 trainees, training modules under NABCO was expected to end October 31, 2021.



NABCO for three years was run under seven modules namely; Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.



The training programme was on May 1, 2018 was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a central focus on creating employment avenues and opportunities for young people who hold diplomas or degrees from accredited tertiary institutions.



