NABCO trainees asked to temporarily remain at post

Business News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Trainees under the Nation Builders’ Corps have been asked to remain at post until the processes to give them permanent employment are over.



The directive comes after a high-level stakeholder meeting led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff Frema Opare had been held.



According to the directive, the trainees will remain at post pending permanent arrangements.



The trainees have been asked to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professionally at the various workplaces.



Read the full statement below:



