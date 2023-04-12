N/R: Ghana’s economic crisis can only be managed by serious person – Duffuor

Business News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor was mobbed in the Tamale South constituency as he embarked on a three-day tour of the Northern regions.



Mr. Duffuor is in the region to canvas for votes as he contests the NDC presidential primaries.



The NDC presidential hopeful who was the former finance minister and governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) said the country’s economic crisis can only be managed by a serious-minded individual with the necessary experience and track record.



He noted that state resources have been wasted by the NPP which has led to the country’s economic downturn.



Addressing the NDC party executives in Tamale, the flagbearer hopeful told party faithful that the race to salvage Ghanaians from the current economic hardship must be devoid of attacks on personalities.



He added that the party needs peace and unity in order to get the needed win from the NPP.



Dr Duffuor further urged party executives to vote for him on May 13th to save the country from the NPP.



The northern regional chairman of the NDC, Ali Adolf who received the campaign team at the party secretariat urged Dr. Duffuor to still support the party rank and file even if it does not go in his favour during the party’s primaries.



Dr. Duffuor and his team moved to the Tamale South constituency where a huge crowd met him.



He lashed out at the Akufo-Addo led government for mismanaging Ghana’s economy.



The team also moved to Mion, Saboba, Tatali, and Bimbilla constituencies where party delegates and party executives welcomed Dr Kwabena Duffuor and his team.