My vision is to turn round the nation’s economic prospects – Cheddar

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kwame Bediako, the Founder of the New Force, an emerging political movement on Tuesday said his vision is to turn around the economic fortunes of the nation to build a better and brighter future for the youth.



He said he was worried successive governments had failed the country, unable to build on the legacies of the nation’s founding fathers.



Nana Bediako said the country, therefore, required youthful and enterprising leaders with a foresight to build and leave a realistic legacy for the younger and unborn generations.



The Founder of the New Force Movement said this when he paid a courtesy call on Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, the Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area at Goaso, the regional capital as part of his day’s visit to the Ahafo Region.



Nana Bediako interacted with market women, tricycle (pragyia) riders, commercial drivers, Imams, and the clergy, to identify the immediate challenges of the people during his ‘Regional Listening Tour” to the Ahafo Region.



He expressed regret about what he described as a “high and unacceptable youth unemployment” rate in the country, worsened economic conditions which had had a huge toll and devastating impact on the masses as well as the level of indiscipline in the country.



Nana Bediako commended the Paramount Chief of Goaso for his high sense of discipline and boldness and expressed the hope that the chief would continue to help expose corruption in the nation’s body politics.



On his part, Nana Bosomprah I lauded the inspiration of the New Force Movement and urged the founder to remain resolute and not to be discouraged in achieving his vision for the nation.



He said until the country had a long-term development plan, successive governments could not bring the development of the country to the next level and asked the movement to prioritise agriculture.



“The deplorable state of our road networks and the bad economic situation in the country clearly show Ghana doesn’t deserve to celebrate her independence,” the Paramount Chief regretted.