My industrialisation policy will create 10,000 jobs for the youth – Nana Bediako

Business News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kwame Bediako, the founder of New Force, an emerging political movement, says the movement's '16 revolutionalised industrialisation policy' would create 10,000 jobs for unemployed youth in the country.



Under the policy, he said his government would set up factories and plants in all 16 regions to process and add value to available raw materials for domestic use and export.



Nana Bediako advised the youth to be discerning enough not to allow politicians and political parties to buy their consciences with money for votes in the 2024 election.



As part of his day-long visit to the region, he addressed hundreds of youth groups, traders and market women, commercial drivers, and people with disabilities at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.



Nana Bediako said political parties remain the woes of the nation's economic progress and the bane of holistic national development despite the rich natural resources available for effective nation-building.



"In fact, my vision for the nation is to build the next generation of business entrepreneurs capable and ready to transform Ghana," he stated.



Responding to a question about his vision for people with disabilities, Nana Bediako said his government would establish a national disability fund that would pool resources to support not only the disabled in society but all vulnerable young people.



He said the New Force Movement needed the support of the youth, which formed a chunk of the nation's population, to win the Elections 2024, saying, "I am a youth myself, and I really appreciate and understand your situation now."



Nana Bediako said the country's high unemployment rate indicated that the government had failed the youth and had nothing new to offer. He regretted that about 74.9 per cent of the youth remained unemployed and wallowing in poverty.