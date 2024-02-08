My government will reduce cost of public transport by 30-40%, adopt use of EVs – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said his administration when given the nod in the 2024 elections will adopt the use of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce the cost of public transportation.



He explained that his government is targeting to cut down public transportation cost between 30-40 percent with the adoption of the EVs.



“The public transport pricing formula is dominated by two key variables; the price of fuel and the price of spare parts. Electric vehicles do not use petrol or diesel and spare parts are minimal. That is what will bring down the fares for EVs. More importantly, transport fares for EVs will be stable and the constant and large increases in fares will become a thing of the past.”



Dr. Bawumia said this when he delivered a public lecture on February 7, 2024 where he delivered his vision for the country as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The NPP flagbearer further said his administration will abolish taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions if he is elected president in the upcoming general elections.



In 2023, government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the emissions levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.



