Mumuadu Rural Bank posts GH¢4.7 million profit before tax in 2021

Business News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: Mumuadu Rural Bank Plc

Mumuadu Rural Bank Plc in the Eastern Region has recorded an impressive growth performance across key indicators of its operations for the year ended 31st December 2021. This was revealed during the Bank’s 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at its head office at Osino on Saturday.



Delivering his address at the event which coincided with the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Bank, Mr. Samuel Kenneth Otu-Boateng identified the COVID-19 pandemic and post-election atmosphere following the 2020 general elections and budget presentation as the biggest adversaries against the local economy resulting in the Bank of Ghana’s varying policy rates.



“Obviously, the single most important issue that affected our economy was the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of our national life, our Bank not exempted. The COVID-19, coupled with the political atmosphere after the 2020 Elections and the subsequent Budget presentation, affected the nation’s financial standing and the rippling effects are still being felt in the changing policy rates that the Bank of Ghana Monitoring Policy Committee continues to issue,” said the chairman.



The board chairman meanwhile commended the Central Bank for kick-starting a Corporate Governance Directive for Rural Banks to ensure Board members are “fit and proper” to be given fiduciary positions as the Central Bank continues to implement policy guidelines that serve the best interests of depositors and other stakeholders and enhancing overall corporate performance, accountability, and public trust.



Mr. Otu-Boateng however identified the competition faced by rural banks with the universal banks and micro-finance institutions operating in their catchment areas as one of the challenges confronting the operations of the Bank.



He however noted that despite these setbacks, the Mumuadu Rural Bank remains on its feet, reporting good out-turn.



Detailing the performance of the bank as of December 31, 2021, the chairman said, “The Bank increased its profit before tax from GH¢3,384,357 in 2020 to GH¢4,777,279 in 2021, an increase of 41.16%.”



According to him, total earnings also recorded a 23.41% growth from GH¢23,219,206 in 2020 to 28,655,633 in 2021.”



Regarding the Bank’s total assets, Mr. Otu-Boateng disclosed that this increased from GH¢113,830,760 in 2020 to GH¢124,226,695, representing year-on-year growth of a 9.13% increment during the year.



Customer deposits which remain a crucial balance sheet component grew from GH¢88,742,036 in 2020 to GH¢101,896,826 in 2021 representing an increase of 14.82%.



The Bank similarly improved its short and medium-term as well as investment securities by 29.23% over the previous year’s portfolio from GH¢33,727,847 in 2020 to GH¢43,585,913 in 2021.



The board chairman furthered that the Bank’s stated capital also recorded an appreciable increase from GH¢3,921,202.00 in 2020 to GH¢ 4,041,925 in 2021, representing a growth of 3.08%.



He however expressed concern over the slow growth of the Stated Capital where shareholders are not buying any more shares, despite the fact that the bank pays good returns whenever the situation allows.



Regarding the Bank’s Total Expenses, this increased by 20.42% from GH¢19,834,849 in 2020 to GH¢ 23,884,186 in 2020.



While the bank earned a primary reserve of 14.29% above the required ratio of 6%, it similarly recorded a secondary reserve of 37.46% which is significantly above the statutory requirement of 30% by an impressive 7.46%. This is an indication that the Bank is sufficiently capitalized.



Regarding Loans and Advances, it was disclosed that the balance of advances outstanding after the provision of bad and doubtful debts increased from GH¢52,019,725 in 2020 to GH¢57,674,173 in 2021. This, according to the chairman, represents an increase of 10.87% over the 2020 outstanding advances after provision for bad and doubtful debts.



Mr. Otu-Boateng also announced that Shareholders’ funds increased from GH¢ 13,477,719 in 2020 to GH¢ 14,582,481 in 2021 representing an increase of 8.20%. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Mr. Francis Kotoko said the Mumuadu Rural Bank has over the years demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable business practices driving profitable, sustainable growth that is environmentally responsible and socially relevant.



According to him, the bank still had millions of shares available for sale and urged members of the general public to buy the shares which are available at 30p per share.



“It's important that everyone owns shares. Our shares go for 30p per share. We’ve subscribed for authorized fifty million out of which we’ve sold twenty-nine million shares leaving about twenty-nine million shares available for sale,” he said in an interview.



Celebrating the track record of the bank over the past forty years, the CEO said the bank has been able to safeguard the savings of its customers over the period.



Shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda which included among other things, the ratification of the appointment of two Executive Directors of the Bank and to receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended 31st December 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors.



At the end of the meeting, shareholders adopted the 2021 audited financials and approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the declaration of dividend, re-election of the Board of Directors retiring by rotation, the re-election of Directors, remuneration of Directors, and the authorization of the Directors to fix the remuneration of Auditors.



