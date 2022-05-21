Multi-modal transport network crucial to AfCFTA success – Hassan Tampuli

Business News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli has identified the creation of a robust multimodal transport network as key to the success of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah at the opening ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Africa Forum held in Accra, the Deputy Minister said transport would play a key role in linking activities within the continent and beyond.



He revealed that, “on our part as policy makers, we remain committed to the facilitation of cargo and passengers across our borders and to other African countries through the development and enhancement of ground and air transport infrastructure. From airports, seaports and cargo terminals to maritime and air space management. In terms of infrastructure we have embarked on massive infrastructure development to improve all of our seaports and airports as well as railway connectivity.”



The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapah also supported the call for improved multimodal transport network in order to meet the continent’s integration objectives.



He said, “the development of the Akosombo-Mpakadan rail line which is part of the 1000km rail connection between Ghana and Burkina Faso, when completed will link Ghana from Tema to Ouagadougou. The Boankra Inland Port which is expected to ease congestion at our ports by linking the ports of Tema and Takoradi to the inner parts of the country and the landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.”



The President of CILT Ghana, Ing. Mark Amoamah said the Institute is ready to partner stakeholders to help achieve the AfCFTA objectives.



The CILT Africa forum serves as a platform for governments, organizations and individuals to share, learn and promote professional and business interests.



The theme for Africa Forum 2022 was “Sustainable Implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement: The Role of Logistics, Transport and Industry”.



