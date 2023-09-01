‘Mr. Strategist, One Problem - One Bond and The Printer’ – Names Ato Forson called EMT

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2023

The Minority leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has called out the managers of the economic management team over the current state of the economy.



He said that instead of managing the economic affairs of the country, they have mismanaged the economy and plunged it into dire crisis.



Ato Forson, during a public forum on the #OcuppyBoG protest said: “It is instructive to point out that the key members of the economic mismanagement team that superintended this economic crime are:

1. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, aka “Mr. Strategist”

(Exxxxcuse me!!).

2. Ken Ofori-Atta aka “One Problem, One Bond”

3. Governor Ernest Addison, aka “The Printer” and his two deputy governors at the Bank of Ghana.”



The Minority has insisted that despite the explanations and justifications by the Bank of Ghana concerning the losses incurred, it will embark on a protest to demand the resignation of the governor and his deputies.



“These five officials clearly constitute an economic mismanagement team! This is borne out of the results of their time in office. On the watch of this economic mismanagement team, our public debt increased to about GHS600 billion by the end of 2022 from the GHS120 billion inherited, an increase of about 400%,” Ato Forson said.



He added that under the current government, the country has recorded historical lows that could have been avoided.



This includes the high inflation rates, the depreciation of the cedi, and the country’s inability to access the international capital market.



