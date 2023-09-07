'Mr. Digital is working' – Fisherfolk praises Bawumia for digitising distribution of premix fuel

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Chief Fisherman, Nana Badu, has heaped praises on Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for digitalising the distribution of premix fuel.



Describing Bawumia as Mr Digital, the chief fisherman said the roll out of the card to purchase premix fuel will eradicate the stress, hoarding, and challenges in the fuel acquisition.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of the automated machine in Elmina, Nana Badu said, “In Ghana today, everyone is saying digital, digital. It is a common thing you hear everywhere you go. For us fish farmers, we never understood and appreciated it until today when we were asked to come and test this initative.”



He further said, “Now all of us, the fish farmers, have realised that indeed Mr. Digital Man is working. Once your card is swiped, everything comes out and you get your premix fuel easily without any stress and you get exact the quantity you need."



“This is a very good initiative for us and we are very grateful to the Government and the Vice President,” the chief fisherman stated.



The new digital system enables fisherfolks to directly access the quantity of premix fuel they require at the pumps using their digital Canoe Identification Cards.



The cards have been linked to their vessels.



The data generated will be essential for re-ordering while each order is monitored and measured against timelines to enhance delivery efficiency.



According to officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the automation system has a number of modules, allowing stakeholders to track and view in real-time orders, transportation, delivery, and fueling transactions.



31 landing beaches have been fitted with the pumps so far, with work on the others ongoing.



