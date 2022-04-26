Move from Abossey Okai to Afienya won’t be forced on dealers– Leadership of Spare Parts dealers

Business News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abossey Okai contributes massively to transport industry in this country





22,000 spare parts dealers to be relocated to Afienya





Abossey Okai spare parts market choked, Henry Quartey



Co-Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng has assured members of the association that the relocation of its members to the Automotive Village in Afienya is a good move but will not be done forcefully.



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that as part of the “New Face of Greater Accra region” project spare parts dealers at the Abossey Okai Spare parts center will be relocated to Afienya in the Greater Accra region as part of the West Africa Automotive Village or Hub project.



This is a move to transform Accra into a modernized and attractive destination in Africa.



“As we speak, we have 5,000 permanent shops in Abossey Okai and about 17,000 temporary businesses like ‘table top’. Put together, you are talking about 22,000 people doing business at Abossey Okai. The place is super choked, but they contribute a lot to the transport industry in this country. So, the initiative and the idea for that matter is to create a new hub for them at Afienya”, he mentioned.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Clement Boateng stated that the investments of the traders will in no way be lost when they are finally moved to Afienya.



“Like you rightly said, a lot of people have their investments here. So when this matter came up last year we did well to engage everyone to assure them that it’s not the case that we are being evicted from here. And even if they move from here, their investments are still intact and can be used for other purposes, so they shouldn’t be afraid that the Afienya project will spell doom for whatever investments they have at Abossey Okai.”



“Nevertheless, we will continue to dialogue and engage them to see how best we can come to a compromise and support this laudable idea,” he added.



The planned relocation is expected to happen in about 6 years.



According to the Co-Chairman, assertions that sales will dwindle due to the move is false.