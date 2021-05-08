Mothers’ Day wishes from the General Superintendent, Assemblies of God

Press Releases of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GJA

There are those who celebrate their mothers all year round. They do this through consistent visits, calls and gifts. Others wait until it is mothers’ day before they make a move. And yet others careless about the whereabouts of their mothers – no matter the occasion.



There are also the extremists who abuse and starve their mothers at the blind side of the laws of the state, the state actors and agencies. To all these categories of persons, do I come with a message of hope.



It is a fact of life that, apart from God, we owe our Mothers our own existence. They were the first faces we saw when we were born. Our Mothers are imprinted on our hearts and souls, no matter the circumstances – past or future, not even coronavirus. We read from 2 Timothy 1:5 that Timothy was the product of Great Mothers. If the faith in Grandma Lois can get to Timothy through Mama Eunice, then it is the great work both mothers did. And I believe we have several of such virtuous women among our congregations.



To all such women, may the Lord crown your effort; and may your labour never be in vain. To all Mothers who did not forget their babies but had compassion on them (Isaiah 49:15), may the Lord reward you with long life.



Mothers are also human – they can offend and be offended; they can disappoint and be disappointed; they can malign and be maligned. Some mothers are hurt, others are groaning and yet others have regretted. This is the time to soothe their wounds and tell them how special they are to us.



On this Special Day, I humbly appeal to all sons and daughters around the globe, that we take a moment to see, say and/or send our Mothers something unique and memorable. Now to all Mothers; I pray Proverbs 31:28,29 into all your endeavours. For the Scriptures declare:



- “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her”.



- “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.”



Happy Mothers’ Day



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso



General Superintendent