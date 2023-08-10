Most desktops replaced with laptops, software licences bought in dollars - BoG on GH¢67.9m computer cost

Business News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Bank of Ghana has said the jump in computer expenses by its outfit was due to the replacement of some desktop computers with laptops.



The central bank in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business said all hardware and software licence purchases were made in US dollars at the time the cedi had depreciated against major trading currencies.



It noted that the actions taken by the bank fall under the asset replacement policy which was implemented in 2022.



"The jump in computer expenses is mainly the result of the bank’s asset replacement policy which was implemented in 2022 where most of the desktop computers were replaced with laptops...This is in line with the Bank’s Business Continuity Policy following lessons learnt from the covid-19 pandemic, to allow for flexible working arrangements," it said.



"In addition, all these hardware and software licence purchases were in US dollars and the exchange rate depreciation and the inflation both domestically and globally impacted the cedi equivalent on the books of the central bank," the central bank added.



It also said a structural integrity assessment conducted by the BoG revealed that the current Head Office building built in the early 1960s was no longer fit for purpose.



It highlighted that the building could not stand any major earth tremors.



BoG's comments come as a response to the Minority in Parliament on Bank of Ghana’s 2022 Published Annual Report and Financial Statement.



