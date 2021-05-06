Moses Asaga criticises govt for new tax policy

Business News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Moses Asaga, has criticised the government for introducing new tax policies in the 2021 budget statement.



“It will be unfair for consumers to pay more for fuel as a result of the new taxes and there should be an alternative way of raising more funds,” he said.



Three of the new taxes which took effect on May 1, 2021, are as a result of the imposition of an Energy Sector Recovery Levy of 20 pesewas per litre on petrol/diesel, 18 pesewas per kg on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a Sanitation and Pollution Levy of 10 pesewas per litre of petrol and diesel.



Petroleum consumers are expected to pay more for fuel at the pumps, following the introduction of these taxes.



According to Mr Asaga, “right now we know prices have not really changed, first of all, to say that you want to increase the prices which are just based on institutional pricing is quite unfair to consumers.



“I do agree that there is a minimum we should all pay for but if they are now using it as the only source, I do not think they are fair to the citizenry and the decision to introduce new taxes has generated huge controversy with many Ghanaians complaining that it will bring untold hardship on them especially as they are yet to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 on their personal economies,” Mr Asaga decried.



Fuel prices have already risen by some 11 per cent in the last two months and the new taxes can make an additional 5 per cent rise in taxes which will be borne by consumers.



–citinewsroom.com



