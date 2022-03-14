Morroco positioned to drive industrial growth of Africa

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Ghana’s Ambassador to Morocco, H.E. Samuel Jojo Effah-Broni, has confirmed with certainty that all major cities in Morocco have been well-positioned in terms of infrastructure.



He said the cities can boast of clean botanical environment, smart energy-efficiency with a strong manufacturing subsector driving the economy of the North African country.



All these put together underscored has made the country to drive industrial development internally and pushing externally for industrialization in Africa.



He lauded the Moroccan government for keeping the country clean, interlaced with green environment through maintenance of cutting edge loins, flowers, and sparkling trees line up across all major streets in the cities of the country.



Speaking in an interview with journalists at the Ghana Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, the Ambassador cited the manufacturing of cars, parts of aeronautics, and other notable products, that have reasonably been gaining popularity as global brands, as a few of the examples differentiating Morocco from other African countries.



That notwithstanding, he said Morocco, through the South-South cooperation, has made the development of Africa a priority, adding, “Morocco is allowing outward-looking into African development”.



He cited an instance where Morocco has been helping Ghana to establish wind turbines for energy development to enhance power supply in the country and across West Africa.



In Nigeria, Ethiopia and other African countries, similar development projects are being rolled out in Energy, Agriculture, all geared towards building the momentum for industrialization purposes.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to begin looking at the transport sector, airline industry and rail development as potential areas for collaboration between Ghana and Morocco.



The banking sector in Morocco, he observed, has been properly regulated by authorities to maintain sanity while the use of technology to provide services in the digital world has also been playing instrumental role in expanding the economy of Morocco.



Consequently, he pointed out that every day new things are happening in the country to show their level of commitment to drive sustainable development and added that traders operating in both countries must begin to build consented mutual trust in significant areas of cooperation and collaboration.



“If you discover what their needs are and if you have the solution, why not”, H.E. Effah-Broni indicated.



He confirmed that there have always been plans to support Ghanaian and Moroccan businesses following bilateral co-operations signed with enhanced trade relations being promoted to increase trade volumes in the two countries.



On human resource development, Ambassador Effah-Broni, said Ghana and Morocco have developed a joint scholarship program to train Ghanaian students in Morocco.



The program, he noted, commenced in 2002 and has since produced professionals and quality human resources capable of manning various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Currently, the Ambassador explained, there are over two hundred Ghanaian students studying various courses in Morocco through the scholarship program.



Under the circumstance, he appealed to Ghanaian entrepreneurs with less knowledge about Morocco to get closer to the country and show commitment to all the significant areas of development being promoted in Ghana and Morocco.