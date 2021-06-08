Morgan International Community graduates 5th batch of International Baccalaureate Students

Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: Morgan International Community

The Provost of Lancaster University Ghana, Prof. Dr Malcolm Peter McIver has stressed the need for governments’ of all nations across the world to endeavor to develop and implement technology and the necessary infrastructure to support modern learning technologies in order to enhance teaching and learning in schools in the wake of the global pandemic.



According to him, instituting new technology coupled with new learning methodologies are the surest way to go to move education forward while continuing to remain relevant and globally competitive even in the face of the daunting challenges posed education by the emergence of covid-19.



“COVID-19 was, without doubt, traumatic, drastic and painful for many people. But if education continues to move forward and international education continue to spearhead the development, we can find the silver-lining for waxing COVID-19 if only governments’ help develops and implement technology and the required infrastructure to support modern learning technologies”.



Prof. Dr Malcolm Peter McIver made this remark at an event to honor the 8th awards and 5th graduation ceremony of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students (IB2) of the Morgan International Community School (MICS) on the theme: “Learning in the midst of Covid-19 Pandemic: The role of International Education.



The event was held at the school’s main campus auditorium at Gomoa Manso in the Central Region on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It witnessed the passing out of twelve (12) IBDP students who have excelled themselves to be offered a University education.



The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought about untold hardship to the world, witnessed shutdowns with over 1.2 billion children out of the classroom. An indication that education has been hardly hit. A phenomenon which governments’ across the world are trying to find a solution to.



But in his estimation, the Provost of Lancaster Ghana University believes the solution to the problem is for schools and colleges to become innovative, think outside the box and embrace technology to continue to move education forward.



For his part, Rev. Obed Danquah, Founder and Technical Director of Morgan International Community School (MICS) observed the difficult times encountered by the school during the partial lockdown were not easy but the school did its best to surmount by putting up quite a number of innovative and technological systems in place which helped enhance students teaching and learning.



He lauded the efforts of teachers and parents whose immense contributions, according to him made it possible for the school to thrive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



Rev. Danquah disclosed Morgan International is currently exploring ways of investing in technological systems with its commensurate infrastructure to ensure quality education for all students and improve upon teaching and learning in order to continue to remain at the top of International education in Ghana.



“In addition to all the technological tools, we’re also in the process of introducing interactive whiteboard and other IT gadgets so if for any other reasons the students are outside campus and have sought permission, they can still be with us”.



While congratulating the graduands for their achievements, he said: “My dear students, wherever you may find yourself, always remember the efforts that got you this far, and continue with even greater efforts to achieve the best goals in future”.



Adding his voice to calls to promote education, the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of Gomoa Central Hon. Benjamin Jojo Otoo who graced the occasion as a guest of honour, lauded MICS for churning out quality educational programs of international standard which is inculcating knowledge, helping transform, improve and shaping the lives of children in the area.



He appealed to all parents and guardians who wants to invest in their kids’ with quality education not to hesitate to send them abroad but rather bring them to Morgan International Community School to experience proper training backed by quality education which smacks of global repute.



The event was climaxed with the presentation of the IB2 diploma certificates of merit to the graduands coupled with the 8th awards to the deserving students. The awards which came in various categories witnessed Rosemary Osafo-Kwaako adjudged as the best graduating student for the year (IB Class of 2021). Ms Osafo-Kwaako has also been awarded a 70% scholarship to study at Calvin University (US).



Other awardees include Jessie Sedinam Fiahagbenu (Overall Best IB 1 student) Elorm Boven Fiahagbe (Overall Best IG 1), Vanessa Osafo-Kwaako (Overall Best IG 1 student), Ashley Mahrer (Best IB Student, 2020) and Yaa Agyeiwaa Ofori (Best IGCSE Student, 2020) among others.



Morgan International Community School is one of the privately-owned outstanding and most vibrant international schools well-versed in the development of leadership and entrepreneurship skills of students in Ghana. It was established in 2013 to provide the highest quality of educational service to its students and nurture the highest level of innovation from the youngest age in children.