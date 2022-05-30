More than GH¢5.7 million recovered from GWCL, ECG for consumers in 2021 - PURC

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

By the close of last year, 2021, the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) had recovered a total amount of GH¢5,778,379.20 to utility consumers who were dissatisfied with the services of utility companies in the country including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



The amount was recovered as a result of various complaints lodged by the unsatisfied consumers between January and December 2021 and after “prudent investigations (done) by the Commission, resulted in credit sales adjustments to the tune of the over GH¢5.7 million.”



The Board Chairman of the PURC, Ebo Quagraine, disclosed this at the weekend in Koforidua when he opened a brief ceremony to inaugurate a new office complex for the PURC in the Eastern Region and to launch the Commission’s 25th Anniversary celebration and logo.



According to Ebo Quagraine, the PURC exists to ensure the satisfaction of consumers as far as utility consumption is concerned, and that, it is the more reason why consumers need to feel free to go to any office of the Commission to report their issues and complaints about swift resolutions.



“So, if you have issues, please don't hesitate to come to PURC because we have a department to resolve some of your issues for you,” he called.



The PURC Board Chairman further disclosed that in 2021 alone, the Commission received a total of 10,987 utility-related complaints and ably resolved 10,701 of the number which is a resolution rate of 97.49% of all complaints received in the year.



He said those complaints related to issues of billing, metering, quality of service of Supply, unlawful disconnections, damaged property, and non-payment of utility bills.



Ebo Quagraine appealed to consumers to augment PURC’s efforts by endeavouring to promptly pay their utility bills to the companies to enable them to in turn provide quality services to them.



“Now, talking about non-payment of a utility bill. That is key. Everybody is complaining about either the water or electricity company. Now the water people have already come to us looking for an increase and electricity have also come looking for the same increases.



“The point is this, the monies they collect from us are the monies they use to run their organisations. Most of that money goes into infrastructure, building, and building assets to make sure that the electricity (or water) we get is on point.



“If we don't pay on time, something happens to them because they don't have the cash flow to do what they are supposed to do,” he explained.



He further explained that the most worrying issue is the fact that the cedi-dollar ratio or rate keeps fluctuating and has become a serious challenge bedeviling utility production in the country.



“The point I am making is, if I owe ECG or water company, GH¢50 today and I don't pay it next month, and I pay maybe three months or two months later, the value reduces. As such, they have foreign exchange loss and that is big for them.



“So, please as we try to help all consumers, we as consumers should also try to help the utility companies so they can provide the services that we need the most,” he told consumers.



The Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, on his part, hinted that the Commission is also working tirelessly to ensure that utility consumption is efficient and sustainable for consumers without compromising on wastage.





He indicated that the Commission has adopted digitalised means of enhancing their work and a two-way reach to consumers, utility companies, and stakeholders to achieve satisfactory service delivery.



Launching the 25th Anniversary, the Chief of Staff at Ghana’s Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, called for a nationwide stakeholder consultation with PURC leading the role on how best to make utility services more affordable to consumers and businesses in the country.