More than 6,000 farmers to benefit from EU, AFD funding

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana has signed a 44.7 Euro grant agreement with the European Union and Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD) for the Agriculture Water Management Project to provide water to more than 6000 farmers in Northern Ghana, targeting 35 irrigation schemes.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who sealed the agreement thanked the Commissioner and said the project will support irrigation and agriculture in Ghana and again bring wealth “thanks for this intervention, it goes at the very heart of where our people work and how we can bring social mobility and wealth across the nation.



"The project will support the expansion of irrigated agriculture in Northern Ghana," he added.



EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said the EU will support Ghana’s transition to a digital, green and circular economy, she further stated that the initiative is to help develop sustainable agricultural businesses and practices and seeks to support over 6,000 farmers.



“Agriculture is essential to economic development and the European Union is very committed to support this sector in Ghana, in order to improve the quality of life of people living in rural communities and also develop sustainable agricultural practices and businesses”.



She added, “the agricultural water management project will support over 6,000 farmers to increase and make their yields more predictable targeting 35 irrigation schemes “.



Minister for Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto who was also present at the signing said the project has been designed to contribute to sustainable and modernised agriculture. Adding up he said this in effect will ensure all year round production in Agriculture.



“This will provide water for irrigation and ensure all year round production”.