More businesses in GRA’s grip over non-issuance of VAT invoice

Business News of Friday, 9 June 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority has captured some more businesses over the non-issuance of VAT invoices.



The latest swoop saw over 6 businesses being busted for not complying with the GRA’s directive.



The officials of the Authority seized some booklets from some shops and closed down some shops as well.



The Enforcement action took place on June 9, 2023, at

1. Buildmart Ghana - Adabraka

2. Bedarts cold supplies - Lashibi

3. Excellence boutique - Spintex

4. Yat Ventures - Maamobi



The GRA said: “Some booklets were seized and some shops were closed for business. We encourage all members of the public to request VAT Invoices when making purchases.”



According to Accra Central Enforcement Manager of GRA, Joseph Annan, the owners of the businesses will be charged accordingly.



“The owners or managers of these businesses have been arrested. The CID is taking them to their office and their statements will be taken and they will come to my office where pre-emptive assessments will be established. Payments will be done immediately and we will recommend them for a full audit,” he said.







Update:

