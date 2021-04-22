Monthly disinfection of KIA has helped reduce Coronavirus

Press Releases of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The monthly disinfection of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Business Development Manager of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Madam Akosua Konadu Yeboah, has stated.



Madam Konadu Yeboah was speaking to the media on the sidelines of her outfit’s monthly disinfection of the airport on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The two-hour exercise, which was the fourth to be undertaken by Zoomlion, this year, covered Terminal 1 (otherwise known as the McDan Aviation) and Terminal 3.



According to her, the exercise was to augment the central government’s efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.



“…and we scheduled it in a way not to cause any interruptions to operations of the airlines and businesses at the airport,” she explained.

Madam Konadu Yeboah indicated that Zoomlion was unwavering in its support to the government to fight the virus.



“This explains why we are doing the disinfection at the airports on a monthly and regular basis. It is to make sure that the airport space is always safe for users and staff members,” she intimated.



The operation took care of every facility within the scope of these two terminals—offices, washrooms, restaurants, arrival and departure halls among others.



The objective, she said, was to ensure that all surfaces and open spaces that have come into contact with viruses are rendered inactive to protect users of the airport.



“So we know the mode of transmission of this virus, and we know that it is spread through contaminated surfaces. So we disinfect all surfaces and spaces within the airport to ensure that any infected space/surface with viruses is made inactive,” Madam Konadu Yeboah stressed.



















