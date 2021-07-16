Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat holds two-day workshop on Citizens Assessment Survey findings

Business News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

The Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat as part of its role in the Public Sector for Reform for Results Project (PSFRP), is holding a two-day workshop to evaluate the findings of a survey meant to solicit public comments and suggestions on flagship programmes and selected frontline services being undertaken by government.



Delivering the welcome address at the opening ceremony of the Annual Citizens Assessment Survey (Listening to Ghana) workshop at Koforidua on Thursday, August, 15, 2021, the National Coordinator for the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Hon Gifty Ohene-Konadu (Mrs) stressed that the collection of citizen opinions is in line with the thinking of the President “who deems citizen participation as a perquisite for effective and efficient governance.”



“In recent many times, national and local governments around the world are using surveys to measure and report the results of their programmes, projects and services which makes government agencies more accountable and also provide information to government managers for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of their development interventions.”



Hon Ohene-Konadu bringing her address to an end, entreated participants of the workshop to carefully query the issues contained in the survey in order to enable the Secretariat effectively asses the perspectives and views of the Ghanaian citizenry as a way of helping government address the concerns emanating from survey.



The Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo who was the Chairman for the workshop on his part underscored the importance of the findings of the survey saying it will “furnish decision-makers and implementers of the government’s flagship programmes with evidence-based information from the side of the public who are mainly beneficiaries as to whether the programmes are indeed relevant and even sustainable.”



He assured that the findings of the Annual Citizens Assessment Survey serve its intended purpose and also urged participants of the workshop to provide valuable inputs for the exercise.



Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) initiated by the government of Ghana and funded by the World Bank is aimed at improving efficiency and accountability in the delivery of services by selected public sector entities.



The project has four components: strengthening organizational performance; improving efficiency, accountability, and citizen engagement in the delivery of selected services; improving monitoring and evaluation across MDAs and MMDAs and Project management, coordination, and public reporting.



The Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat (MES) of the Office of the President is one of the implementing entities of the PSRRP with the responsibility for component three (3), namely: Improving Monitoring and Evaluation.



