Monitor your bank accounts regularly for suspicious transactions - BoG urges customers

Business News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bank of Ghana releases educational circular for improved banking practices



Properly secure your banking login credentials – BoG to customers



Report unfair treatment by Licensed Financial Institutions – Customers urged



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has urged all customers of banks and other financial institutions to regularly monitor their bank accounts for suspicious transactions.



According to the central bank, customers have been advised to report these suspicious, unlawful and unauthorized transactions for the needed actions to be taken immediately.



As part of educational circulars issued by the bank detailing key banking practices and security, the regulator said, “Regularly monitor your bank transactions and account balances and report any unlawful, unauthorized, or suspicious transactions on your account to the institution."



Touching on additional security practices, the central bank advised, “Your banking application login credentials such as passwords, usernames and one-time passwords (OTPs) are highly sensitive and important assets in the digital world as the keys to your homes. Properly secure them.”



Meanwhile, to ensure customers of banks and other financial institutions improve their experience with secure banking practices, the Bank of Ghana last week released a document dubbed; ‘Financial Literacy on Secure Banking Practices.’



The educational document by the Bank of Ghana is aimed at providing key measures for an improved secure banking experience and best practices.