Monetary policy rate: Ghana’s 19% second highest in Sub-Saharan Africa - Report

BoG revises policy rate to 19%



Angola has highest policy rate of 20%



Cost of business increase due to inflation, BoG



Fitch Solutions’ tracking of 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa revealed that Ghana is the country with the second-highest policy rate in the region.



Ghana follows Angola which has the highest policy rate of 20%.



Following harsh inflationary pressures and a decrease in investor confidence in the country, the Central Bank revised the policy rate from 17% to 19%.



According to the Bank of Ghana, its inflation-targeting framework has been effective in dealing with inflation.



The cost of business has also increased due to high lending rates in the country as compared to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria with policy rates of 4% and 11.50%.



Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Gabon have the lowest policy rate of 3.50% each in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to JoyBusiness reports.



Below are the countries and their policy rates



COUNTRY POLICY RATE (%)

Cameroon 3.50

Guinea 3.50

Gabon 3.50

Congo Brazzaville 3.50

Cote d'Ivoire 4.00

Togo 4.00

South Africa 5.25

Botswana 5.50

Tanzania 6.00

Uganda 7.50

Congo DRC 7.50

Kenya 8.00

Zambia 10.00

Ethiopia 10.00

Nigeria 11.50

South Sudan 12.00

Malawi 12.00

Mozambique 15.75

Ghana 19.00

Angola 20.00



