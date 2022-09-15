Monetary Policy Rate likely to be hiked to address rising inflation – Economist predicts

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Finance Economist, Prof. Lord Mensah, has predicted that the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank will once again hike its monetary policy rate as it prepares to hold its 108th scheduled meeting.



At a recently held emergency meeting, the Bank of Ghana MPC last month announced a hike in the policy rate by 300 basis points to 22% - in a move to stem inflation and address the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies.



Ahead of its next meeting on September 20, 2022, Prof. Lord Mensah believes that the central bank will announce another hike to address inflationary pressures and boost investor confidence.



“The MPC will definitely increase the Monetary Policy Rate because until they increase it to the level where the rate will match up with inflation, investor confidence will go down. Now investors have no confidence in our economy because if you invest and you’re getting an average of 27% and inflation is around 31%, the real rate on your investment is negative. So, the rate needs to be at par with inflation to boost confidence.” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



He continued, “When the MPC increases the rate, it’s definitely going to feed into interest rate structures and as a result, private sector access to finance will be low. But for now, we may have to sacrifice that one so when the confidence has been stabilized, then the policy rate can be reduced.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced that the latest inflation figures for the country reached 33.9 percent in August – making it the highest recorded in 21 years.



According to Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim said the main drivers for the inflation surge were due to high prices of transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.





