Momo transaction hit almost GH¢83 billion in 2021 – BoG

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are 48 million Momo accounts in Ghana, BoG



Ghana has 580 thousand registered Momo agents, BoG



GH¢401m momo transaction done in 2021



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) in its Summary of Economic and Financial data for 2021 has indicated there were a total of 401 million mobile money (momo) transactions in 2021.



This shows an over 33 percent increase in momo transactions of the 301 million recorded in 2020



According to the BoG, the 401 million transactions were worth approximately GH¢83 billion, which showed an over GH¢15 billion increase from the approximately GH¢68 billion recorded in 2020.



The report said as of the end of December 2021 a total of 48 million momo accounts had been registered by the various Mobile Money Issuers in the country compared to the 38.5 million accounts in 2020.



Out of the registered accounts for 2021, the BoG said only 18 million were active, an increase of 17.1 million in 2020.



On the number of momo registered agents in the country, the report said there were 580 thousand in 2021 out of which 442 thousand were active; while there was 424 thousand momo registered agents in 2020 out of which 328 were active.



Read full momo data and chart from the BoG below (page 11 and 7 respectively):



