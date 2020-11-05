Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Mohinani Group

Mohinani Group supports 2020 National Farmers’ Day celebrations

The Mohinani Group has presented support to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture

The Mohinani Group has presented its annual support to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The support which was in kind and valued at GHC 15,000 were made up of products produced by Poly Tanks Ghana Limited, the manufacturing arm of the Group.



The items included five (5) pieces of 2,000 litre water storage tanks (Poly Tank), seven (7) rolls of 25kg black sheetings and 1,000 pieces of 100kg polypropylene woven sacks. The others included 40 pieces of 25 litre gallons, 180 pieces of 25 kilo yam and 220 pieces of standard vegetable cartons.



Presenting the items to the Agriculture Ministry, officials from the group on behalf of management congratulated all farmers for their tireless toils in feeding the nation and also making sure that there is enough food in stock throughout all seasons.



The items, they said, were to assist the winners to add value to their produce by packaging them for the ready market. They noted that Mohinani has over the past 50 years contributed to the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector by locally producing plastic and paper packaging products to preserve food quality, minimize waste and enhance the marketability of agricultural produce in the local or global markets.



“As a trailblazer in the packaging industry in Ghana, Mohinani has continuously invested in the best and latest cutting edge technologies in manufacturing packaging products to improve the look, appeal and feel of agricultural products as well as cut down the country’s import bill on packaging products”, they emphasized.



Receiving the items, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Robert Patrick Ankobiah expressed his appreciation to the Group for their kind gesture and always supporting the celebrations to reward the gallant farmers of the country.



He said although the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the celebrations this year, the Ministry was determined to go ahead and honour farmers in the country.



“This is because the pandemic actually made us appreciate more what the farmers have been contributing because for them the food security the country had especially on the on-set would not have been possible”, he said.



The Mohinani Group through its manufacturing subsidiaries have over the past decade offered its unflinching support to the national Farmers’ Day celebrations.



Annually, the Group commits more than GHC 10,000 to this cause as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to improve post-harvest losses and agricultural marketing in the country.





