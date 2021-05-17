Mohinani Group launches the 2021 Recycling, Proper Waste Management Campaign

Press Releases of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Mohinani Group

Foremost third-generation family-owned business group, Mohinani Group, has launched the 2021 edition of its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, the Mohinani Recycling and Proper Waste Management Campaign.



At the core of the campaign is a competition involving first and second cycle institutions competing for the ultimate prize of the school that collects the most recyclable waste products during the period. This year’s event would involve more than 35 schools from the Greater Accra Region.



As has been with previous events, the 2021 edition is also in collaboration with Environment360, an NGO intent on making Ghana green through indigenous waste collection and innovative education schemes.



The campaign first started in 2016 as part of the Mohinani Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Since then, it has become the highlight of the group’s financial year and a regular proof of its commitment to a Green Ghana.





‘Inculcate Recycling Habits in Children at a Young Age,’ advises Mohinani Group CEO



The Group Chief Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, Mr. Ashok Mohinani has advised parents to instil the discipline of recycling in the children at an early age. This advice was given at a short ceremony to launch the 2021 edition of the Recycling and Proper Waste Management Campaign.



The campaign involves some first and second-cycle institutions in and around Accra competing among themselves to determine the school that collects the most recyclable materials. The top schools would earn cash rewards that would be invested into facilities and amenities for the school.



According to Mr. Ashok Mohinani, the group sought to inspire the future generation through practical skills training and education on business opportunities from Recycling and proper waste management practices. The campaign and competition unearth talents in arts and helps explore/ nurture such skills in the youth, leading to self-sufficiency in the long term.



He stated, “We of the Mohinani Group believe in raising up children who will become adults who are conscious of the effects of their choices on the environment.”



He further added that the group has been really impressed with the volumes of waste collected by participating schools since the inception of the campaign. According to the CEO, more than 20 tonnes of recyclable waste have been collected by the participating schools since 2016. This, he noted, was a clear indication that the campaign was yielding the desired results.



The Mohinani Recycling and Waste Management Campaign was initiated in 2016 as part of the Groups Golden Jubilee celebrations. Organisations partnering the Mohinani Group for this laudable initiative include the Ghana Education Service (GES), Environment360, as well as the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA).



The Mohinani Group is made up of market leaders such as Poly Tanks (Gh) Ltd—and its 5 divisions viz. Tanks Division, Sacks Division, Bottles Division, Laminates Division and Kraft Division as well as Somotex (Gh) Limited. Other businesses within the Group are Masco Foods (owners of the KFC Franchise in Ghana) and Somoco Limited (distributors of Bajaj Boxer motorcycles).

