Mobile users urged to register their SIM cards before deadline – Communications Ministry

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

intensify the advocacy once again, Communications Ministry



SIM registration extended to July 31, 2022



Extending the deadline is no longer an option, Communications Ministry



The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has stated that the number of people who are re-registering their SIM cards has dropped.



Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ama Pomaa Boateng mentioned that customers must ensure that they register their SIM cards before the deadline.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 she noted that extending the deadline was no longer an option.



“There was so much pressure for us to extend it, people said they were waiting for their IDs to be ready before they can get it. So, with all of those things, we extended the deadline.



“We also realized that the number of people that register on a daily basis has also dropped, so we are going to intensify the advocacy once again. The fact that it has been extended doesn’t mean you should wait till 30th then you go and look for your IDs to go and register,” she said.



The deadline for the SIM card re-registration was initially moved from 31st March to 31st July.



“More time will be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App is also being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.



“This will be operational by mid-April,” a statement issued by Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said on Tuesday, March 22.

