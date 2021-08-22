Mobile money fraudsters to have phones blocked across all networks – Adadevoh

Business News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

• Mobile money fraudsters will now have their phones blocked across all networks



• The move is aimed at curbing the growing incidence of mobile money fraud



• There have been many complaints of mobile money fraud by customers



Telecommunications firm, MTN Ghana has disclosed that persons who use their mobile money accounts to engage in fraud will be blocked across all networks in the country.



According to Chief Executive of the company, Selorm Adadevoh, the move is aimed at curbing the increasing menace of mobile money fraud among telco providers.



Addressing journalists at a media forum held on Friday, August 20, 2021, the MTN CEO said “So what we have done is that today if you commit fraud with a particular phone, that phone within a matter of hours will be blocked across all networks in Ghana, not the SIM but the phone.”



“So, if you are a fraudster, what that means is that you will keep buying phones and that’s very costly. In addition to that, we are working with the Ghana Police Service to arrest fraudsters so they go through the prosecution process,” Adadevoh stressed.



He added that his outfit in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and other relevant stakeholders are committed to curbing the incidence of mobile money fraud.



“So far we’ve all seen and I’m sure you can attest that the complaints of MoMo fraud have gone down and this is due to a number of things we have done like collaborating with our partners the Ghana Telecoms Chamber and together we have formed an alliance and created a barrier that makes being a fraudster very hard,” he concluded.



Data released from the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service revealed that in 2019, over 300 mobile money incidents were reported which culiminated in financial losses.