Mobile app developers advised to develop solutions to address local e-Commerce needs

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

Ms Emelia Enyonam Kuleke, Ecosystem Associate of Ghana Tech Lab, has called on Mobile App Developers to develop products and solutions that will boost the local e-commerce industry in Ghana.



That she said would support businesses who are upgrading their services with the aid of mobile Apps.



Speaking during the Third Edition of the Accra North Local Startup Summit at Pokuase in Accra on the theme; ‘‘Mobile Applications for Sustainable Business Development and Job Creation for Accra North", Ms Kuleke said "In 2021, the Global Startup Ecosystem Index report saw Ghana ranked 81st globally. There are over 93 million mobile phone users in Ghana according to a 2013 report.



"It is realised, from this report that mobile service providers are searching for mobile application startups and enterprises to work with."



She urged them to take advantage of the opportunities through the expertise they acquired during the Base Programme to develop themselves and be marketable in the mobile app development ecosystem in Ghana and beyond.



She urged female cohorts of the programme not to perceive the mobile app development sector as male-dominated, but rather forge on to distinguish themselves as female developers.



Ms Nannette Bonnie, Operations Associate, Ghana Tech Lab, said the summit provided a platform for trainees to pitch their business ideas to a panel of experts and to be propelled to the next level of incubation as part of the organization’s Base Programme.



She added that Base Innovation Programme enhanced startup development and growth as well as employability through curated digital skills training, incubation, and employability programmes, with this cohort being trained in Mobile App Development using Flutter.