Mobile Money Operators serve notice to go on demonstration

Business News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Mobile Money Operators have threatened to stage a demonstration to amplify the fear of losing their capital after the passage of the E-Levy into law.



According to the group, their businesses are run on loans which will be negatively impacted by the implementation of the E-Levy, accented to by President Akufo-Addo a few days ago.



National President of the Mobile Money Agents Association, Dela Abotsi said about 150 thousand agents are likely to go out of business when the E-levy finally becomes operational in May 2022.



Mr. Abotsi who spoke with Doreen Ampofo, said the Association will meet to deliberate on the next line of action.



