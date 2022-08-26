Mobile Money Limited recognizes-lead character in first MTN MoMo commercial

Business News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: Mobile Money Limited

MobileMoney Limited (MTN MoMo) has presented a two-bedroom house to Madam Rita Nhyiraba Tetteh, the lead character in MTN MoMo’s first-ever commercial. The gesture was in appreciation of her contributions to promoting the acceptance of the MoMo innovation and beyond that traveling across the country to educate customers on the service.



The two-bedroom house valued at GHS 300,000 consists of a sitting room, master bedroom, kitchen/storeroom, family area, dining hall, and guest room among others.



Speaking at the event, CEO of MobileMoney Limited, Eli Hini, said, “Today is a very important day for the MTN MoMo family as we celebrate and recognize the efforts of a woman who has been with us since we started the MoMo journey. When we launched the MoMo service in 2009, we needed to find a way for it to appeal to the Ghanaian populace, breaking down the service into very simple communication that will resonate with the masses and drive wide acceptance”.



“Our first ever commercial “Me Nsa Aka ooooo” caught on with so many Ghanaians. This would not have been possible without the efforts of the entire cast and crew. Most importantly, the role and delivery of our lead character- Madam Rita Tetteh. Today, we are here to thank her for all she has done for the brand and to fulfill a promise we made to her during our 10th-anniversary celebrations,” he added.



Receiving the keys to the house, an emotionally overwhelmed Madam Rita Tetteh thanked MTN MoMo for honoring her.



“Never did I imagine that 13 years down the line, MTN will reward me with a house for playing the lead role in MTN MoMo’s first commercial. Having the opportunity to feature in the commercial was through the divine hand of God and several people who paved the way for me. This gesture wouldn’t have been possible without them and I want to use this opportunity to thank them and the rest of the MTN family.”



Recounting her journey, Madam Rita acknowledged all those who played an instrumental role in selecting her for the commercial which brought her into the limelight. She also thanked the management and the staff of MobileMoney Ltd for their support over the years. She prayed that MTN MoMo continues to grow.

Present at the ceremony were a cross-section of management and staff of Mobile Money Ltd, media, friends, family, and well-wishers of Madam Rita Tetteh.