Mobile Money Agents Association educate members, customers on E-Levy

Mobile Money Agents Association has begun educating its members across the country on the newly introduced tax - Electronic Transfer Levy - General Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfour has said.



According to him, MoMo agents will pass on the knowledge acquired to customers who do not understand how the E-Levy works to prevent panic withdrawals.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Saturday, April 2, 2022, Evans Otumfuor noted that MoMo agents will indirectly serve as a tool to educate the public on E-Levy.



“What we’re doing now is, first of all, educating our members across the country as to the areas that the E-levy will be covering and those that the E-levy will not be covering so that, indirectly we’ll be using our various members as tools to educate the general public. So anytime anyone visits any of the outlets to perform whatsoever transaction, we’ll try to ask the person if he or she really understands the E-levy," he said on JoyNews.



"Then again we’ll be partnering government to also make sure that we go up there with extensive education. Because we believe that if the education goes down well, what we’re experiencing now will be something that will not continue to happen again”, he added.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.



Parliament approved the E-Levy Bill after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House. It was considered under a certificate of urgency.



President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 31, 2022, signed into law the E-Levy.



The Electronic Transfer Levy has been revised downwards to 1.5 percent.







