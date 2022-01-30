MoMo transactions would reduce by 24% if E-Levy is passed – John Kumah

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No jobs would be lost if E-Levy is implemented – John Kumah



With education, Ghanaians would see the benefit of E-Levy - John Kumah



E-Levey reduced to 1.5% - Deputy Finance Minister



A Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah, has indicated that a study conducted by government has shown that mobile money (MoMo) transactions would reduce by 24 percent should the E-Levy be implemented, in its first six months.



John Ampontuah said this in an interview on CitiTV’s ‘The Big Issue’ added that the study also showed that with education the number of people who stop using momo would decline.



“The research we did also told us that there will be about 24 percent attrition rate in the three months to six months that we will introduce it.



“The research same told us what should be done to bring back these people after a while, and we have all these things in place,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.



The deputy minister who is also the member of parliament (MP) for Ejisu said that government has therefore put in place measures to educate Ghanaians on the importance of paying the E-Levy.



“It is a matter of engagement and letting people understand that, don’t avoid it. It is your pride of place as a Ghanaian to know that your contribution is helping to build your country,” he said.



“Why would an extra 1.5 percent make people feel like they are no longer going to [use mobile money] when they know the extra 1.5 percent is even to their own benefit because, at the end of the day, these taxes are for you and me,” he added.



The MP also noted that the 24 percent decrease in momo transactions would not lead to momo merchants losing their jobs.



“The government is “more than confident” that the level of attrition rate “will not lead to job losses,” he added.