MoMo agents to increase service charges from Monday

Business News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Members of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) have hinted at an increase in service charges following an emergency meeting on Friday, June 25.



The association had complained about back-door increase in taxes imposed on telecommunication companies by government, thereby forcing them to pass on the charges to their customers.



According to them, government has ordered the telecommunication companies to deduct 10 percent extra from Cash-out service wallet.



“In total, on each network, every agent will be paying 20% tax on monthly basis,” they said in a press statement on Friday.



“Initially, agents pay 5% on Cash-in service wallet but it was secretly increased to 10% without our knowledge.



“We feel this is a gross disregard to procedures.”



They counted the numerous operational costs aside the risks of armed robbery, acid baths, fraud and insecurity, which they say leads to death, deformity, maiming and loss of huge amounts of money.



“The unfortunate aspect of it all is that the deceased, and/or victims are left to their families without any form of support from government.”



They said since government has not heeded to their concerns, they will pass all the costs onto their customers.



“Management is by this press informing all MoMo Agents to transfer the cost to the customer.



“We are advising our members to transfer the cost to those who seek our services.”



They announced that the new pricing will be made available by Monday, June 28.